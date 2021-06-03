After Sinking -3.29% During Past Week, Is Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Still A Buy?

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s traded shares stood at 3,805,310 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.46. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $56.99, to imply a decline of -3.28% or -$1.93 in intraday trading. The LVS share’s 52-week high remains $66.77, putting it -17.16% down since that peak but still an impressive +25.29% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $42.58. The company has a valuation of $43.52 Billion, with an average of 5.44 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 5.26 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS), translating to a mean rating of 2.1. Of 15 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give LVS a Sell rating. 1 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 6 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.13.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

After registering a -3.28% downside in the latest session, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $59.59 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 4.23% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -3.29%, and -6.53% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -4.24%. Short interest in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) saw shorts transact 12.6 Million shares and set a 2.4 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $68.39, implying an increase of 20% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $54 and $83.5 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, LVS has been trading 46.52% off suggested target high and -5.25% from its likely low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Las Vegas Sands Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares are +5.76% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 98.58% against 29.7%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 87.6% this quarter before jumping 123.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 96.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue forecast for the current quarter as set by 9 analysts is $1.47 Billion. Meanwhile, for the quarter ending September 01, 2021, a total of 9 analyst(s) estimate revenue growth to $2.03 Billion. Earnings reports from the last fiscal year show that sales brought in $98Million and $586Million respectively in the corresponding quarters. In this case, analysts estimate current quarter sales to rise 1403.3% before jumping 245.7% in the following quarter.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -23.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -163% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at -6.25% annually.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Las Vegas Sands Corp. insiders hold 46.19% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 40.18% of the shares at 74.68% float percentage. In total, 972 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Vanguard Group, Inc. (The). As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 26.17 Million shares (or 3.43% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.56 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 19.52 Million shares, or about 2.55% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were worth $1.16 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 10,756,189 shares. This is just over 1.41% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $641.07 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 6.58 Million, or 0.86% of the shares, all valued at about $392.24 Million.