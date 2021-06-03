After Sinking -0.38% During Past Week, Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Still A Buy?

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s traded shares stood at 2,672,912 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.4. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $66.12, to imply an increase of 0.14% or $0.09 in intraday trading. The GILD share’s 52-week high remains $79.31, putting it -19.95% down since that peak but still an impressive +14.46% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $56.56. The company has a valuation of $83Billion, with an average of 7.06 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 7.61 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD), translating to a mean rating of 2.3. Of 29 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 2 analyst(s) give GILD a Sell rating. 2 of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 13 advise Hold as 12 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $1.73.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) trade information

After registering a 0.14% upside in the latest session, Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $67.13 this Thursday, May 27, jumping 1.54% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.38%, and 0.45% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 13.45%. Short interest in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) saw shorts transact 25.72 Million shares and set a 3.38 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $75.08, implying an increase of 13.55% to the stock’s recent value. The extremes give us $60 and $100 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, GILD has been trading 51.24% off suggested target high and -9.26% from its likely low.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Gilead Sciences, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) shares are +8.83% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -0.28% against 9%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 55.9% this quarter before falling -20.9% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will drop -0.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -61.8% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -97.7% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 2.98% annually.

GILD Dividends

Gilead Sciences, Inc. has its next earnings report out between July 28 and August 02, 2021. However, it is important to take into account that this dividend yield ratio is just an indicator to only serve the purpose of guidance. Investors interested to invest in the stock should ponder company’s other fundamental and operations related aspects too. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a forward dividend ratio of 2.84, with the share yield ticking at 4.3% to continue the rising pattern observed over the past year. The company’s average dividend yield trailing the past 5-year period is 3.27%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)’s Major holders

Gilead Sciences, Inc. insiders hold 0.1% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 80.82% of the shares at 80.9% float percentage. In total, 2181 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 124.72 Million shares (or 9.94% of shares), all amounting to roughly $8.06 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Capital Research Global Investors with 122.61 Million shares, or about 9.78% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $7.92 Billion.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 35,347,893 shares. This is just over 2.82% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $2.06 Billion. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 31.38 Million, or 2.5% of the shares, all valued at about $2.03 Billion.