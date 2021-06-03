AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Could Grow By 92.68% Or More

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s traded shares stood at 1,739,966 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $25.95, to imply an increase of 0.97% or $0.25 in intraday trading. The AHCO share’s 52-week high remains $41.58, putting it -60.23% down since that peak but still an impressive +40.62% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $15.41. The company has a valuation of $3.35 Billion, with an average of 988.57 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.51 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give AHCO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 8 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.21.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) trade information

After registering a 0.97% upside in the last session, AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) has traded red over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $27.12 this Friday, May 28, jumping 4.31% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is -0.27%, and -10.7% over 30 days. Despite these dips, the year-to-date price performance is -30.91%. Short interest in AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) saw shorts transact 4.39 Million shares and set a 2.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $42.22, implying an increase of 62.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $30 and $50 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, AHCO has been trading 92.68% off suggested target high and 15.61% from its likely low.

AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing AdaptHealth Corp. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares are -13.09% down over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 300% against 13.3%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 162.5% this quarter before jumping 725% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 117.5% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -225.5% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 44.2% annually.

AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)’s Major holders

AdaptHealth Corp. insiders hold 28.44% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 65.08% of the shares at 90.94% float percentage. In total, 202 institutions holds shares in the company, led by OEP Capital Advisors, LP. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 13.82 Million shares (or 10.69% of shares), all amounting to roughly $507.96 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.32 Million shares, or about 5.66% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $269.01 Million.

We also have iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the AdaptHealth Corp. (AHCO) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds roughly 1,808,347 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $66.47 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.13 Million, or 0.88% of the shares, all valued at about $42.6 Million.