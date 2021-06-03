Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s traded shares stood at 1,031,844 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0.66. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $21.74, to imply a decline of -8.04% or -$1.9 in intraday trading. The ACRS share’s 52-week high remains $30.38, putting it -39.74% down since that peak but still an impressive +94.2% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $1.26. The company has a valuation of $1.13 Billion, with an average of 561.72 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 593.18 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS), translating to a mean rating of 1.4. Of 5 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ACRS a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.3.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) trade information

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $32.75, implying an increase of 50.64% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $26 and $40 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ACRS has been trading 83.99% off suggested target high and 19.6% from its likely low.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has underperformed competitors. Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) shares are +550.9% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate lower than industry average at -29.17% against 16.4%. But the analysts are tempering their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to decline -7.1% this quarter before falling -28% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -0.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 56.2% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 0% annually.

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS)’s Major holders

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. insiders hold 8.36% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 91.32% of the shares at 99.65% float percentage. In total, 124 institutions holds shares in the company, led by VR Adviser, LLC. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 3.72 Million shares (or 7.14% of shares), all amounting to roughly $93.76 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Rock Springs Capital Management, LP with 3.57 Million shares, or about 6.85% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $89.94 Million.

We also have Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (ACRS) shares. Going by data provided on Dec 30, 2020, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund holds roughly 864,817 shares. This is just over 1.66% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $5.6 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 653.3 Thousand, or 1.25% of the shares, all valued at about $16.46 Million.