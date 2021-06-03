Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) has succeeded to excite in 2021, the stock is up ~78.77% year-to-date

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares stood at 1,627,062 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $37.06, to imply a decline of -0.51% or -$0.19 in intraday trading. The ASO share’s 52-week high remains $37.9, putting it -2.27% down since that peak but still an impressive +67.49% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $12.05. The company has a valuation of $3.36 Billion, with an average of 2.4 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 2.56 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Buy for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 9 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give ASO a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while no one advise Hold as 9 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.83.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

After registering a -0.51% downside in the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $37.90 this Wednesday, Jun 02, jumping 2.22% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 11.02%, and 20.29% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 78.77%. Short interest in Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) saw shorts transact 12.56 Million shares and set a 4.91 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $38.22, implying an increase of 3.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $31 and $44 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ASO has been trading 18.73% off suggested target high and -16.35% from its likely low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings grew an estimated 32.7% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a 178.3% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 23.1% annually.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. insiders hold 7.6% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 93.18% of the shares at 100.85% float percentage. In total, 206 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 49.64 Million shares (or 52.92% of shares), all amounting to roughly $1.34 Billion.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is FMR, LLC with 3.27 Million shares, or about 3.49% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $88.39 Million.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

We also have Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund and Fidelity Contrafund Inc as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (ASO) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, Federated Hermes Kaufmann Small Cap Fund holds roughly 1,315,000 shares. This is just over 1.4% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $28.27 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.24 Million, or 1.32% of the shares, all valued at about $33.4 Million.