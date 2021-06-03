Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Wednesday – Up 77.57% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares stood at 1,718,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.47, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ANF share’s 52-week high remains $44.49, putting it -7.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $2.57 Billion, with an average of 3.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.49 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.68%. Short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw shorts transact 5Million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.

Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.33, implying an increase of 16.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANF has been trading 54.33% off suggested target high and -46.95% from its likely low.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

Looking at statistics comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are +99.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 443.84% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 213% this quarter before falling -23.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -404.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.2% of the shares at 97.68% float percentage. In total, 293 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.2 Million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.79 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.89 Million shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $236.56 Million.

We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,157,010 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $35.64 Million.