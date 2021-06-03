Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Wednesday – Up 77.57% From the Lows, What Happens Next

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s traded shares stood at 1,718,704 during the last session, with the company’s beta value hitting 1.93. At the close of trading, the stock’s price was $41.47, to imply a decline of -0.65% or -$0.27 in intraday trading. The ANF share’s 52-week high remains $44.49, putting it -7.28% down since that peak but still an impressive +77.57% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $9.3. The company has a valuation of $2.57 Billion, with an average of 3.24 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.67 Million shares over the past 3 months.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF), translating to a mean rating of 2.5. Of 13 analyst(s) looking at the stock, 1 analyst(s) give ANF a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 7 advise Hold as 5 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at $0.72.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information
After registering a -0.65% downside in the last session, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) has traded green over the past five days. The stock hit a weekly high of $44.49 this Friday, May 28, jumping 6.79% in its intraday price action. The 5-day price performance for the stock is 8.99%, and 10.62% over 30 days. With these gigs, the year-to-date price performance is 103.68%. Short interest in Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) saw shorts transact 5Million shares and set a 2.99 days time to cover.
Analysts on Wall Street suggest a consensus price target of $48.33, implying an increase of 16.54% to the stock’s current value. The extremes give us $22 and $64 for target low and target high price respectively. As such, ANF has been trading 54.33% off suggested target high and -46.95% from its likely low.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts
Looking at statistics comparing Abercrombie & Fitch Co. share performance against respective industry, we note that the company has outperformed competitors. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares are +99.95% up over the last 6 months, with its year-to-date growth rate higher than industry average at 443.84% against 37.2%. But the analysts are intensifying their growth estimates for the 2021 fiscal year. Revenue is forecast to grow 213% this quarter before falling -23.7% for the next one. The rating firms project that company’s revenue will grow 20.2% compared to the previous financial year.
An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated -40.9% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -404.6% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 18% annually.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. insiders hold 1.51% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 96.2% of the shares at 97.68% float percentage. In total, 293 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Blackrock Inc. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 10.2 Million shares (or 16.41% of shares), all amounting to roughly $349.79 Million.
5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take OffInvesting in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck.
Add them to your watchlist before they take off!
Sponsored
The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.89 Million shares, or about 11.1% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $236.56 Million.
Get the hottest stocks to trade every day before the market opens 100% free. Click here now.
We also have iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) shares. Going by data provided on Mar 30, 2021, iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF holds roughly 4,157,010 shares. This is just over 6.69% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $142.63 Million. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 1.75 Million, or 2.82% of the shares, all valued at about $35.64 Million.