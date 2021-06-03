17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s traded shares stood at 665,277 during the latest session, with the company’s beta value hitting 0. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.01, to imply a decline of -7.56% or -$0.41 in intraday trading. The YQ share’s 52-week high remains $23.93, putting it -377.65% down since that peak but still an impressive +15.97% since price per share fell to its 52-week low of $4.21. The company has a valuation of $962.33 Million, with an average of 984.18 Million shares in intraday trading volume over the past 10 days and average of 1.16 Million shares over the past 3 months.

Analysts have given a consensus recommendation of Overweight for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ), translating to a mean rating of 1.7. Of 3 analyst(s) looking at the stock, none analyst(s) give YQ a Sell rating. None of those analysts rate the stock as Overweight while 1 advise Hold as 2 recommend it as a Buy. None analyst(s) have given it an Underweight rating. Estimates put the company’s current-quarter earnings per share at -$0.18.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) estimates and forecasts

An assessment of the company’s 5-year growth patterns shows that annual earnings fell an estimated 0% for the past 5-year period. While 2021 is set for a -167.1% return in earnings, projections for the next 5 years are at 9.28% annually.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:YQ)’s Major holders

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. insiders hold 36.01% of total outstanding shares, with institutional holders owning 5.37% of the shares at 8.4% float percentage. In total, 33 institutions holds shares in the company, led by Galileo (PTC) Ltd. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held over 6.02 Million shares (or 3.55% of shares), all amounting to roughly $43.01 Million.

The next major institution holding the largest number of shares is Blackrock Inc. with 779.15 Thousand shares, or about 0.46% of shares outstanding. As of the market price on Mar 30, 2021, these shares were worth $5.56 Million.

We also have BlackRock International Impact Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund as the top two Mutual Funds with the largest holdings of the 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (YQ) shares. Going by data provided on Jan 30, 2021, BlackRock International Impact Fund holds roughly 39,479 shares. This is just over 0.02% of the total shares, with a market valuation of $643.11 Thousand. Data from the same date shows that the other fund manager holds a little less at 16.51 Thousand, or 0.01% of the shares, all valued at about $117.91 Thousand.