ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,255,376 ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $42.76 changed hands at -$1.07 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $16.74 Billion. ZI’s last price was a discount, traded about -50.61% off its 52-week high of $64.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $30.83, which suggests the last value was 27.9% up since then. When we look at ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.45 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.92 Million.

Analysts gave the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended ZI as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.12.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) trade information

Although ZI has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.44%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $44.86 on Friday, May 28 added 4.68% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.11%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.73 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.51 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $64, meaning bulls need an upside of 49.67% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ZI’s forecast low is $54 with $75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +75.4% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 26.29% for it to hit the projected low.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (ZI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -12.34% over the past 6 months, a 47.06% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -13.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will rise +71.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 9.1% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 40.9% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 16 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $161.37 Million. 15 analysts are of the opinion that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $171.22 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $105.57 Million and $123.6 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 52.9%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 38.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. earnings to increase by 53.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.51% per year.

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.78% of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. shares while 101.73% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 103.58%. There are 248 institutions holding the ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. stock share, with Carlyle Group Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 86.52% of the shares, roughly 89.29 Million ZI shares worth $4.37 Billion.

Morgan Stanley holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.07% or 11.42 Million shares worth $558.41 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Growth Fund Of America Inc and New Economy Fund (The). With 3918278 shares estimated at $191.6 Million under it, the former controlled 3.8% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, New Economy Fund (The) held about 3.58% of the shares, roughly 3.7 Million shares worth around $180.88 Million.