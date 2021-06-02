ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch ZKIN stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 2,515,667 ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.81. With the company’s per share price at $5.15 changed hands at $0.75 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $101.65 Million. ZKIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -183.5% off its 52-week high of $14.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.05, which suggests the last value was 79.61% up since then. When we look at ZK International Group Co., Ltd.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 494.34 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.22 Million.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.05%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.32- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 3.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.99%, with the 5-day performance at 0.24% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is -0.17% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 206.85 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 49.02 days.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for ZK International Group Co., Ltd. earnings to decrease by -110.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 33.43% of ZK International Group Co., Ltd. shares while 1.91% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.87%. There are 17 institutions holding the ZK International Group Co., Ltd. stock share, with Voloridge Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.06% of the shares, roughly 226.81 Thousand ZKIN shares worth $2.11 Million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.32% or 68.87 Thousand shares worth $641.88 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Steel ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 19752 shares estimated at $122.66 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.04% of the shares, roughly 9.53 Thousand shares worth around $88.81 Thousand.