YSG Stock Forecast 2021: Yatsen Holding Limited Remains Hot with 52.8% Upside

In the last trading session, 5,178,404 Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $11.03 changed hands at -$0.32 or -0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.97 Billion. YSG’s last price was a discount, traded about -130.92% off its 52-week high of $25.47. The share price had its 52-week low at $8.5, which suggests the last value was 22.94% up since then. When we look at Yatsen Holding Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.83 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.35 Million.

Analysts gave the Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended YSG as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.05.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Although YSG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.82%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.64 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 5.24% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.35%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.66 days.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Yatsen Holding Limited earnings to increase by 55.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares while 17.83% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.83%. There are 115 institutions holding the Yatsen Holding Limited stock share, with Warburg Pincus LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.82% of the shares, roughly 11.18 Million YSG shares worth $138.04 Million.

Tiger Global Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.44% or 5.71 Million shares worth $70.57 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Matthews International Fds-Matthews Asia Innovators Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund. With 2129400 shares estimated at $26.3 Million under it, the former controlled 0.54% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held about 0.34% of the shares, roughly 1.34 Million shares worth around $16.52 Million.