WKEY Stock: More Upside for WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)?

In the last trading session, 1,350,345 WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $8.49 changed hands at $0.65 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $167.97 Million. WKEY’s last price was a discount, traded about -163.84% off its 52-week high of $22.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.51, which suggests the last value was 46.88% up since then. When we look at WISeKey International Holding AG’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 430.92 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.24 Million.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) trade information

Instantly WKEY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 8.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.65- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.85% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.2%, with the 5-day performance at 0.15% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY) is -0.02% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 269.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 51.49 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11, meaning bulls need an upside of 29.56% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, WKEY’s forecast low is $11 with $11 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +29.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 29.56% for it to hit the projected low.

WISeKey International Holding AG (WKEY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -0.6%. The 2021 estimates are for WISeKey International Holding AG earnings to decrease by -111.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

WISeKey International Holding AG (NASDAQ:WKEY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of WISeKey International Holding AG shares while 1.62% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 1.62%. There are 10 institutions holding the WISeKey International Holding AG stock share, with Two Sigma Investments, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.15% of the shares, roughly 37.15 Thousand WKEY shares worth $532.37 Thousand.

Tower Research Capital LLC (TRC) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.1% or 24.83 Thousand shares worth $355.74 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.