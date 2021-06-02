Will CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) in 2021 Be Worth Your Money?

In the last trading session, 1,579,508 CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.37. With the company’s per share price at $4.41 changed hands at $0.22 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $389.82 Million. CBAT’s last price was a discount, traded about -158.5% off its 52-week high of $11.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.46, which suggests the last value was 89.57% up since then. When we look at CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 Million.

Analysts gave the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 0. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended CBAT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. CBAK Energy Technology, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) trade information

Instantly CBAT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.25%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.49- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 1.78% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.13%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.09 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.92 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10, meaning bulls need an upside of 126.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, CBAT’s forecast low is $10 with $10 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +126.76% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 126.76% for it to hit the projected low.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (CBAT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 29.3%. The 2021 estimates are for CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. earnings to increase by 54.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 51.79% of CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. shares while 4.19% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 8.7%. There are 38 institutions holding the CBAK Energy Technology, Inc. stock share, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.11% of the shares, roughly 979.02 Thousand CBAT shares worth $4.99 Million.

First Trust Advisors LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.93% or 820.87 Thousand shares worth $4.19 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Global X Fds-Global X Autonomous & Electric Vehicles ETF and First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund. With 979024 shares estimated at $4.99 Million under it, the former controlled 1.11% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, First Trust Nasdaq (R) Clean Edge (R) Green Energy Index Fund held about 0.93% of the shares, roughly 824.03 Thousand shares worth around $3.82 Million.