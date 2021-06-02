Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch VMAR stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 852,127 Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $9.4 changing hands around $1.8 or 0.24% at last look, the market valuation stands at $76.97 Million. VMAR’s current price is a discount, trading about -90.43% off its 52-week high of $17.9. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.01, which suggests the last value was 36.06% up since then. When we look at Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 54.07 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 88.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended VMAR as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Vision Marine Technologies Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) trade information

Instantly VMAR is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 23.68%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $9.62- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 4.16% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.31%, with the 5-day performance at 0.37% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) is 0.29% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 54.67 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.62 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.44, meaning bulls need an upside of 170.64% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, VMAR’s forecast low is $25.44 with $25.44 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +170.64% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 170.64% for it to hit the projected low.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (VMAR) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Vision Marine Technologies Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 56.76% of Vision Marine Technologies Inc. shares while 7.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 17.26%. There are 17 institutions holding the Vision Marine Technologies Inc. stock share, with Arosa Capital Management LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 171.62 Thousand VMAR shares worth $1.29 Million.

Aventail Capital Group, LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.28% or 102.58 Thousand shares worth $769.32 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.