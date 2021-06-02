United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 1,437,111 United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.27. With the company’s per share price at $39.05 changed hands at $1.09 or 0.03% during last session, the market valuation stood at $2.2 Billion. UNFI’s last price was a discount, traded about -5.94% off its 52-week high of $41.37. The share price had its 52-week low at $14.23, which suggests the last value was 63.56% up since then. When we look at United Natural Foods, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 890.6 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 Million.

Analysts gave the United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended UNFI as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. United Natural Foods, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.88.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) trade information

Instantly UNFI was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 2.87%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $39.28 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.58% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.45%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) is 0.06% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.92 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.63 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $35.57, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.91% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, UNFI’s forecast low is $24 with $46 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +17.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -38.54% for it to hit the projected low.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (UNFI) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the United Natural Foods, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +116.22% over the past 6 months, a 29.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 12.4%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for United Natural Foods, Inc. will drop -37.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -23.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2.7% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $6.82 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that United Natural Foods, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending July 01, 2021 will be $6.84 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.67 Billion and $6.75 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 2.2%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 1.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -32%. The 2021 estimates are for United Natural Foods, Inc. earnings to increase by 0.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -3.76% per year.

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.65% of United Natural Foods, Inc. shares while 89.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.29%. There are 339 institutions holding the United Natural Foods, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.4% of the shares, roughly 9.23 Million UNFI shares worth $304.11 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.05% or 6.22 Million shares worth $204.94 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 3739678 shares estimated at $123.18 Million under it, the former controlled 6.64% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.73% of the shares, roughly 1.54 Million shares worth around $24.54 Million.