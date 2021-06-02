The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NCTY stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,223,305 The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.2. With the company’s per share price at $12.29 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $199.51 Million. NCTY’s last price was a discount, traded about -625.79% off its 52-week high of $89.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.04, which suggests the last value was 83.4% up since then. When we look at The9 Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.2 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.12 Million.

Analysts gave the The9 Limited (NCTY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NCTY as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. The9 Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) trade information

Instantly NCTY was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 4.68%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $13.71 on Wednesday, May 26 added 10.38% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 2.47%, with the 5-day performance at -0.03% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is -0.47% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 486.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 229.52 days.

The9 Limited (NCTY) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 6.25%. The 2021 estimates are for The9 Limited earnings to increase by 235.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.45% of The9 Limited shares while 5.02% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 5.09%. There are 23 institutions holding the The9 Limited stock share, with CVI Holdings, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.48% of the shares, roughly 223.91 Thousand NCTY shares worth $6.99 Million.

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.87% or 131Thousand shares worth $4.09 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Trust For Professional Managers-PMC Diversified Equity Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 3545 shares estimated at $110.6 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.02% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.02% of the shares, roughly 3.02 Thousand shares worth around $94.22 Thousand.