Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the last trading session, 3,586,028 Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s per share price at $18.67 changed hands at $2.99 or 0.19% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.53 Billion. TEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.37% off its 52-week high of $18.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.19, which suggests the last value was 66.85% up since then. When we look at Tenneco Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Tenneco Inc. (TEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended TEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Tenneco Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.77.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) trade information

Instantly TEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 19.07%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $18.74 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.37% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.76%, with the 5-day performance at 0.21% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) is 0.85% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.58 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $13.14, meaning bulls need a downside of -29.62% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TEN’s forecast low is $7 with $16 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -14.3% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -62.51% for it to hit the projected low.

Tenneco Inc. (TEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Tenneco Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +67.74% over the past 6 months, a 931.82% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 41.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Tenneco Inc. will rise +135.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 190.9% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.9% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.2%. The 2021 estimates are for Tenneco Inc. earnings to decrease by -352.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 4.42% per year.

Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.84% of Tenneco Inc. shares while 62.64% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 63.81%. There are 258 institutions holding the Tenneco Inc. stock share, with Icahn, Carl, C. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.7% of the shares, roughly 9.59 Million TEN shares worth $102.8 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.55% or 5.37 Million shares worth $57.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1783565 shares estimated at $19.12 Million under it, the former controlled 2.18% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.57% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $13.63 Million.