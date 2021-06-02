TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL): The Stock for Success Over the Next Few Months

In the last trading session, 10,209,235 TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.1. With the company’s per share price at $40.51 changed hands at $0.54 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $26.12 Billion. TAL’s last price was a discount, traded about -124.54% off its 52-week high of $90.96. The share price had its 52-week low at $34.26, which suggests the last value was 15.43% up since then. When we look at TAL Education Group’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 21.84 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.16 Million.

Analysts gave the TAL Education Group (TAL) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended TAL as a Hold, 26 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. TAL Education Group’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) trade information

Instantly TAL was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 1.35%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $43.73 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 7.36% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.14% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) is -0.29% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.37 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.15 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $80.92, meaning bulls need an upside of 99.75% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, TAL’s forecast low is $53 with $103 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +154.26% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 30.83% for it to hit the projected low.

TAL Education Group (TAL) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the TAL Education Group share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -44.59% over the past 6 months, a 335.71% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 26.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for TAL Education Group will drop -133.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 162.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 39.7% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.1%. The 2021 estimates are for TAL Education Group earnings to decrease by -2.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.19% of TAL Education Group shares while 94.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.93%. There are 658 institutions holding the TAL Education Group stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.41% of the shares, roughly 59.55 Million TAL shares worth $3.21 Billion.

Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 13.02% or 57.81 Million shares worth $3.11 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 15272843 shares estimated at $1.18 Billion under it, the former controlled 3.44% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.19% of the shares, roughly 5.29 Million shares worth around $406.69 Million.