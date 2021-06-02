Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is Worth a Shot if You’re a Risk-Capital Investor

In the latest trading session, 980,335 Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $19.41 changing hands around $0.44 or 0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $4.69 Billion. SWCH’s current price is a discount, trading about -2.99% off its 52-week high of $19.99. The share price had its 52-week low at $13.38, which suggests the last value was 31.07% up since then. When we look at Switch, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Switch, Inc. (SWCH) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 14 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SWCH as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Switch, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.05.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) trade information

Instantly SWCH is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.29%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.48 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) is 0.05% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 8.78 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.34 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.31, meaning bulls need an upside of 9.79% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SWCH’s forecast low is $18 with $26 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +33.95% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -7.26% for it to hit the projected low.

Switch, Inc. (SWCH) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -43.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Switch, Inc. earnings to increase by 27.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26% per year.

SWCH Dividends

Switch, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 1.05% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.2. It is important to note, however, that the 1.05% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 22.83% of Switch, Inc. shares while 76.41% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.02%. There are 276 institutions holding the Switch, Inc. stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.81% of the shares, roughly 8.91 Million SWCH shares worth $144.93 Million.

Credit Suisse AG holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.56% or 8.59 Million shares worth $139.63 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. With 2510922 shares estimated at $41.1 Million under it, the former controlled 1.92% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held about 1.72% of the shares, roughly 2.26 Million shares worth around $36.95 Million.