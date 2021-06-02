Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) surprises bull, looks strong going forward

In the latest trading session, 4,034,162 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.71. With the company’s most recent per share price at $25.23 changing hands around $0.72 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $38.43 Billion. SU’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.4% off its 52-week high of $25.33. The share price had its 52-week low at $10.67, which suggests the last value was 57.71% up since then. When we look at Suncor Energy Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 6.73 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.24 Million.

Analysts gave the Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended SU as a Hold, 14 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Suncor Energy Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.5.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) trade information

Instantly SU is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 2.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $25.33 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.61% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.5%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) is 0.18% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.16 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.27 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $28.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.38% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SU’s forecast low is $23.13 with $33.02 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +30.88% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -8.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Suncor Energy Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +42.09% over the past 6 months, a 246.36% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 37.8%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Suncor Energy Inc. will rise +28.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 300% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 16.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 7 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $7.54 Billion. 7 analysts are of the opinion that Suncor Energy Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $7.03 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.17 Billion and $5.72 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 22.1%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 23%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -15.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Suncor Energy Inc. earnings to decrease by -252.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

SU Dividends

Suncor Energy Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 20 – July 26, 2021. The 2.79% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.68. It is important to note, however, that the 2.79% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 3.86% per year.

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.01% of Suncor Energy Inc. shares while 68.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 68.56%. There are 727 institutions holding the Suncor Energy Inc. stock share, with FIL LTD the top institutional holder. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held 5.26% of the shares, roughly 80.07 Million SU shares worth $1.34 Billion.

Royal Bank of Canada holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.54% or 69.13 Million shares worth $1.16 Billion as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Dodge & Cox International Stock Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 44571154 shares estimated at $747.9 Million under it, the former controlled 2.93% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.36% of the shares, roughly 20.67 Million shares worth around $345.78 Million.