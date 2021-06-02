Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 396.45% Gain

In the latest trading session, 88,059,856 Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.43. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.41 changing hands around $0.39 or 0.39% at last look, the market valuation stands at $110.17 Million. SLNO’s current price is a discount, trading about -161.7% off its 52-week high of $3.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.931, which suggests the last value was 33.97% up since then. When we look at Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 491.75 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.09 Million.

Analysts gave the Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SLNO as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.11.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) trade information

Instantly SLNO is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 38.73%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $1.67 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 15.57% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.27%, with the 5-day performance at 0.43% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) is 0.17% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.79 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.33 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6, meaning bulls need an upside of 325.53% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SLNO’s forecast low is $5 with $7 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +396.45% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 254.61% for it to hit the projected low.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 45.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 56.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 15% per year.

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.94% of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 41.04% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 52.57%. There are 81 institutions holding the Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Abingworth, LLP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.92% of the shares, roughly 10.3 Million SLNO shares worth $12.98 Million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.8% or 7.82 Million shares worth $9.85 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1398382 shares estimated at $1.76 Million under it, the former controlled 1.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.26% of the shares, roughly 1.01 Million shares worth around $1.94 Million.