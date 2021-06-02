SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,105,274 SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.94. With the company’s per share price at $248.47 changed hands at -$9.54 or -0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $12.92 Billion. SEDG’s last price was a discount, traded about -51.73% off its 52-week high of $377. The share price had its 52-week low at $127.19, which suggests the last value was 48.81% up since then. When we look at SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 638.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 958.31 Million.

Analysts gave the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 3 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended SEDG as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.12.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Although SEDG has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -3.7%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $263.3 on Friday, May 28 added 5.67% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at -0.02% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -0.06% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.23 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $293.58, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.16% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SEDG’s forecast low is $58 with $368 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +48.11% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -76.66% for it to hit the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -13.79% over the past 6 months, a 15.33% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 17%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will rise +15.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 6.6% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 29.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 9%. The 2021 estimates are for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. earnings to decrease by -8.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 20.32% per year.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.07% of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. shares while 83.49% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.39%. There are 818 institutions holding the SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.58% of the shares, roughly 6.54 Million SEDG shares worth $1.88 Billion.

Swedbank holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.27% or 2.74 Million shares worth $874.58 Million as of Dec 30, 2020.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF. With 1392833 shares estimated at $400.36 Million under it, the former controlled 2.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF TR II-Invesco Solar ETF held about 2.3% of the shares, roughly 1.19 Million shares worth around $343.32 Million.