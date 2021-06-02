SHLS Stock Forecast 2021: Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Remains Hot with 34.5% Upside

In the last trading session, 965,735 Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $27.95 changed hands at $0.35 or 0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $4.66 Billion. SHLS’s last price was a discount, traded about -57.57% off its 52-week high of $44.04. The share price had its 52-week low at $20.94, which suggests the last value was 25.08% up since then. When we look at Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.8 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.72 Million.

Analysts gave the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.1. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended SHLS as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.07.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $40.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 43.76% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, SHLS’s forecast low is $31 with $48 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +71.74% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 10.91% for it to hit the projected low.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (SHLS) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. earnings to increase by 39.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 34.96% per year.

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.48% of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. shares while 86.43% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 86.85%. There are 191 institutions holding the Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 12.61% of the shares, roughly 11.8 Million SHLS shares worth $410.32 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.2% or 10.47 Million shares worth $364.28 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Fundamental Investors Inc. With 2407647 shares estimated at $83.74 Million under it, the former controlled 2.57% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fundamental Investors Inc held about 2.16% of the shares, roughly 2.02 Million shares worth around $70.16 Million.