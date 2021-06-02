Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the latest trading session, 1,068,008 Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.48. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.47 changing hands around $0.35 or 0.17% at last look, the market valuation stands at $67.03 Million. SALM’s current price is a discount, trading about -59.92% off its 52-week high of $3.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.78, which suggests the last value was 68.42% up since then. When we look at Salem Media Group, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 107.15 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 392.53 Million.

Analysts gave the Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.5. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended SALM as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Salem Media Group, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.04.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) trade information

Instantly SALM is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 16.51%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.54- on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 4.33% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.34%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) is 0.21% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 469.14 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.2 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.13, meaning bulls need an upside of 67.21% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, SALM’s forecast low is $4 with $4.25 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +72.06% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 61.94% for it to hit the projected low.

Salem Media Group, Inc. (SALM) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Salem Media Group, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +87.61% over the past 6 months, a 103.25% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 3.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Salem Media Group, Inc. will rise +144.4%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 400% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $60.5 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Salem Media Group, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $61.23 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $52.87 Million. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 14.4%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -46.3%. The 2021 estimates are for Salem Media Group, Inc. earnings to decrease by -92.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 7% per year.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.4% of Salem Media Group, Inc. shares while 15.95% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 30.33%. There are 42 institutions holding the Salem Media Group, Inc. stock share, with Verdad Advisers, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.23% of the shares, roughly 689Thousand SALM shares worth $2.03 Million.

Acadian Asset Management. LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.81% or 384.97 Thousand shares worth $1.13 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were EQ Advisors Trust-1290 VT Gamco Small Company Value Port and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 255000 shares estimated at $749.7 Thousand under it, the former controlled 1.2% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 220.21 Thousand shares worth around $229.02 Thousand.