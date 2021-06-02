Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,633,347 Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.88. With the company’s per share price at $57.96 changed hands at -$1.07 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $6.03 Billion. RDFN’s last price was a discount, traded about -69.84% off its 52-week high of $98.44. The share price had its 52-week low at $31.02, which suggests the last value was 46.48% up since then. When we look at Redfin Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.38 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.81 Million.

Analysts gave the Redfin Corporation (RDFN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 12 recommended RDFN as a Hold, 4 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Redfin Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) trade information

Although RDFN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.81%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $59.72 on Friday, May 28 added 2.95% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN) is -0.18% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 10.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.9 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $68.73, meaning bulls need an upside of 18.58% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, RDFN’s forecast low is $27 with $104 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +79.43% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -53.42% for it to hit the projected low.

Redfin Corporation (RDFN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Redfin Corporation share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.87% over the past 6 months, a -126.09% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 9.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Redfin Corporation will drop -312.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -90% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 88% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 32.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Redfin Corporation earnings to increase by 73.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Redfin Corporation (NASDAQ:RDFN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.41% of Redfin Corporation shares while 90.81% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.02%. There are 436 institutions holding the Redfin Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 14.34% of the shares, roughly 14.92 Million RDFN shares worth $993.74 Million.

Baillie Gifford and Company holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.52% or 9.9 Million shares worth $659.3 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard U.S. Growth Fund and Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund. With 3826131 shares estimated at $289.79 Million under it, the former controlled 3.68% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund held about 3.38% of the shares, roughly 3.52 Million shares worth around $250.76 Million.