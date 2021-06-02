Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) Could Soar to Much Higher Prices in Coming Months

In the last trading session, 590,807 Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $21.85 changed hands at -$0.23 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.66 Billion. PACK’s last price was a discount, traded about -16.48% off its 52-week high of $25.45. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.79, which suggests the last value was 68.92% up since then. When we look at Ranpak Holdings Corp.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.24 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 393.07 Million.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) trade information

Although PACK has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -1.04%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $25.45 on Tuesday, May 25 added 14.15% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.63%, with the 5-day performance at -0.11% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK) is 0.14% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.21 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (PACK) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Ranpak Holdings Corp. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +94.4% over the past 6 months. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Ranpak Holdings Corp. will rise +100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 137.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 18.6% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Ranpak Holdings Corp. earnings to increase by 50.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Ranpak Holdings Corp. (NYSE:PACK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 7.83% of Ranpak Holdings Corp. shares while 77.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 83.88%. There are 149 institutions holding the Ranpak Holdings Corp. stock share, with JS Capital Management LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 41.1% of the shares, roughly 29.98 Million PACK shares worth $601.34 Million.

AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.04% or 3.68 Million shares worth $73.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund. With 2252727 shares estimated at $45.19 Million under it, the former controlled 3.09% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Meridian Small Cap Growth Fund held about 1.77% of the shares, roughly 1.29 Million shares worth around $25.95 Million.