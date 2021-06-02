Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch QK stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 1,036,778 Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $1.1 changing hands around $0.11 or 0.1% at last look, the market valuation stands at $52.89 Million. QK’s current price is a discount, trading about -1009.09% off its 52-week high of $12.2. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.97, which suggests the last value was 11.82% up since then. When we look at Q&K International Group Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 471.55 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 102.64 Million.

Analysts gave the Q&K International Group Limited (QK) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended QK as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Q&K International Group Limited’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) trade information

Instantly QK is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 10.41%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $1.15 on Wednesday, May 26 added 4.5% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.59%, with the 5-day performance at -0.04% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK) is -0.45% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.28 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.15 days.

Q&K International Group Limited (QK) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Q&K International Group Limited earnings to decrease by -100.6%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Q&K International Group Limited (NASDAQ:QK)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0% of Q&K International Group Limited shares while 19.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 19.47%. There are 9 institutions holding the Q&K International Group Limited stock share, with Morgan Stanley the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 9.56% of the shares, roughly 4Million QK shares worth $10.4 Million.

SAIF Advisors Limited holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.56% or 4Million shares worth $10.4 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.