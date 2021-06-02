QFIN Stock: More Upside for 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)?

In the last trading session, 7,538,420 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $33.76 changed hands at $5.69 or 0.2% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.15 Billion. QFIN’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.12% off its 52-week high of $35.15. The share price had its 52-week low at $9.17, which suggests the last value was 72.84% up since then. When we look at 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 4.57 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.75 Million.

Analysts gave the 360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended QFIN as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. 360 DigiTech, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $1.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) trade information

Instantly QFIN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 20.27%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $34.04 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.82% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.86%, with the 5-day performance at 0.23% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 3.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.32 days.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the 360 DigiTech, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +155.95% over the past 6 months, a 11.05% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 9.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for 360 DigiTech, Inc. will rise +8.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -5.5% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.3% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for 360 DigiTech, Inc. earnings to increase by 37.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.51% of 360 DigiTech, Inc. shares while 58.58% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 64.74%. There are 172 institutions holding the 360 DigiTech, Inc. stock share, with Fountainvest China Capital Partners Gp3 Ltd. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.26% of the shares, roughly 13.57 Million QFIN shares worth $352.98 Million.

Aspex Management (HK) Ltd holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.92% or 9.16 Million shares worth $238.19 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 1429124 shares estimated at $24.87 Million under it, the former controlled 1.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 1.03% of the shares, roughly 1.36 Million shares worth around $23.68 Million.