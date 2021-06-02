Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 2,253,079 Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.46. With the company’s per share price at $0.88 changed hands at $0.04 or 0.05% during last session, the market valuation stood at $32.76 Million. PXS’s last price was a discount, traded about -422.73% off its 52-week high of $4.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.711, which suggests the last value was 19.2% up since then. When we look at Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 470.78 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.63 Million.

Analysts gave the Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended PXS as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.07.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) trade information

Instantly PXS was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.31%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $0.938 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 6.18% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.06%, with the 5-day performance at 0.11% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) is 0% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 313.32 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 192.22 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 98.86% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PXS’s forecast low is $1.75 with $1.75 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +98.86% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 98.86% for it to hit the projected low.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (PXS) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pyxis Tankers Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -0.25% over the past 6 months, a 65.63% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.1%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pyxis Tankers Inc. will drop -16.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 33.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 1 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.86 Million. 1 analysts are of the opinion that Pyxis Tankers Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending in Jul 2021 will be $5.21 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $6.63 Million and $5.49 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -26.8%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -5.1%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -29.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Pyxis Tankers Inc. earnings to increase by 17.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 47.83% of Pyxis Tankers Inc. shares while 20.85% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 39.96%. There are 13 institutions holding the Pyxis Tankers Inc. stock share, with Altium Capital Management, LP the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 5.47% of the shares, roughly 2.04 Million PXS shares worth $2.1 Million.

CVI Holdings, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.53% or 1.69 Million shares worth $1.74 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.