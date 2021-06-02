Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch PLX stock in 2021

In the latest trading session, 3,123,876 Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s most recent per share price at $2.58 changing hands around -$0.4 or -0.13% at last look, the market valuation stands at $116.73 Million. PLX’s current price is a discount, trading about -172.09% off its 52-week high of $7.02. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.45, which suggests the last value was 5.04% up since then. When we look at Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 612.7 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended PLX as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) trade information

Although PLX has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -13.42%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.08- on Friday, May 28 added 15.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.29%, with the 5-day performance at -0.05% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX) is -0.23% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 2.61 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.02 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.75, meaning bulls need an upside of 277.91% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PLX’s forecast low is $7 with $12.5 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +384.5% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank 171.32% for it to hit the projected low.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (PLX) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -17.68% over the past 6 months, a -68.18% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. will rise +30.8%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 35.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach -30.3% down from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 2 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $10.36 Million. 2 analysts are of the opinion that Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $10.51 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $10.97 Million and $13.56 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -5.5%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at -22.5%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. earnings to decrease by -68.2%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 25% per year.

Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NYSE:PLX)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 28.04% of Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. shares while 20.54% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.54%. There are 43 institutions holding the Protalix BioTherapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Psagot Investment House Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.82% of the shares, roughly 3.1 Million PLX shares worth $13.81 Million.

Burrage Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 4.68% or 2.13 Million shares worth $9.48 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. With 223100 shares estimated at $995.03 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.49% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund held about 0.15% of the shares, roughly 67Thousand shares worth around $298.82 Thousand.