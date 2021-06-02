Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 20,851,845 Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $139.34 changed hands at $14.46 or 0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $174.63 Billion. PDD’s last price was a discount, traded about -52.58% off its 52-week high of $212.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $65.35, which suggests the last value was 53.1% up since then. When we look at Pinduoduo Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 10.87 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.78 Million.

Analysts gave the Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 40 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 10 recommended PDD as a Hold, 23 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Pinduoduo Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.28.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) trade information

Instantly PDD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 11.58%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $143.1 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.63% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.22%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) is 0.04% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 23.98 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 3.08 days.

Pinduoduo Inc. (PDD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pinduoduo Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value dive -3.27% over the past 6 months, a -63.04% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 14.2%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pinduoduo Inc. will drop -2700%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -420% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 94.6% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.13 Billion. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Pinduoduo Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $4.69 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarter a year ago was $1.82 Billion. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 127.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Pinduoduo Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.17% of Pinduoduo Inc. shares while 28.71% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 28.76%. There are 728 institutions holding the Pinduoduo Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.14% of the shares, roughly 26.87 Million PDD shares worth $3.6 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 1.41% or 17.73 Million shares worth $2.37 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. With 4358455 shares estimated at $583.51 Million under it, the former controlled 0.35% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held about 0.31% of the shares, roughly 3.9 Million shares worth around $645.59 Million.