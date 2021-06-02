Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 89.79% Gain

In the latest trading session, 1,808,683 Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.58. With the company’s most recent per share price at $79.56 changing hands around -$1.62 or -0.02% at last look, the market valuation stands at $12.39 Billion. PENN’s current price is a discount, trading about -78.48% off its 52-week high of $142. The share price had its 52-week low at $26.96, which suggests the last value was 66.11% up since then. When we look at Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.3 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 Million.

Analysts gave the Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended PENN as a Hold, 10 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.73.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) trade information

Although PENN has turned red as seen in intraday trades today. With action -2%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $85.37 on Thursday, May 27 added 6.8% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 12.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 2.37 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $110.29, meaning bulls need an upside of 38.62% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, PENN’s forecast low is $31 with $151 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -61.04% for it to hit the projected low.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Penn National Gaming, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +10.77% over the past 6 months, a 148.2% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 29.7%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Penn National Gaming, Inc. will rise +143.2%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -31.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 50.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 14 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $1.35 Billion. 14 analysts are of the opinion that Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $1.37 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $249.08 Million and $1.13 Billion respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 442.7%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 21.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 36.33%. The 2021 estimates are for Penn National Gaming, Inc. earnings to increase by 150%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.69% of Penn National Gaming, Inc. shares while 88.09% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 89.61%. There are 740 institutions holding the Penn National Gaming, Inc. stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.36% of the shares, roughly 20.88 Million PENN shares worth $2.19 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.28% or 16.07 Million shares worth $1.68 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Baron Growth Fund and Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund. With 6245000 shares estimated at $654.73 Million under it, the former controlled 3.99% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund held about 2.89% of the shares, roughly 4.51 Million shares worth around $473.24 Million.