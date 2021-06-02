Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 2,036,437 Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.13. With the company’s per share price at $26.42 changed hands at -$0.63 or -0.02% during last session, the market valuation stood at $5.24 Billion. PACB’s last price was a discount, traded about -103.22% off its 52-week high of $53.69. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.32, which suggests the last value was 87.43% up since then. When we look at Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.04 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.43 Million.

Analysts gave the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended PACB as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) trade information

Although PACB has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -2.33%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $28.11 on Friday, May 28 added 6.01% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.02%, with the 5-day performance at 0.02% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) is -0.11% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.03 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.09 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.8, meaning bulls need an upside of 92.28% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PACB’s forecast low is $45 with $62 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +134.67% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 70.33% for it to hit the projected low.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (PACB) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +71.22% over the past 6 months, a -676.47% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of 20.5%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will drop -33.3%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -50% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 70.3% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $29.89 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $34.24 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $17.08 Million and $20.35 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 75%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 68.3%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 19.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. earnings to increase by 130.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -1% per year.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.78% of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. shares while 85.31% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 91.51%. There are 358 institutions holding the Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.74% of the shares, roughly 21.3 Million PACB shares worth $709.54 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.96% or 17.77 Million shares worth $591.79 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Smallcap World Fund. With 14204625 shares estimated at $473.16 Million under it, the former controlled 7.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held about 6.43% of the shares, roughly 12.76 Million shares worth around $331.07 Million.