ONVO Stock: More Upside for Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)?

In the last trading session, 1,087,701 Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.7. With the company’s per share price at $8.59 changed hands at -$0.81 or -0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $61.14 Million. ONVO’s last price was a discount, traded about -178.46% off its 52-week high of $23.92. The share price had its 52-week low at $6.02, which suggests the last value was 29.92% up since then. When we look at Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.61 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 279.47 Million.

Analysts gave the Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 1 recommended ONVO as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Organovo Holdings, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) trade information

Although ONVO has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -8.62%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $11.25 on Friday, May 28 added 23.64% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.3%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO) is 0.01% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 499.59 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $30, meaning bulls need an upside of 249.24% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ONVO’s forecast low is $30 with $30 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +249.24% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 249.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (ONVO) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 17.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Organovo Holdings, Inc. earnings to increase by 37.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONVO)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 1.86% of Organovo Holdings, Inc. shares while 27.34% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 27.86%. There are 52 institutions holding the Organovo Holdings, Inc. stock share, with ARK Investment Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 8.52% of the shares, roughly 606.22 Thousand ONVO shares worth $5.84 Million.

Nikko Asset Management Americas, Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.8% or 483.81 Thousand shares worth $4.66 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF. With 314615 shares estimated at $3.03 Million under it, the former controlled 4.42% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF held about 2.35% of the shares, roughly 167.58 Thousand shares worth around $1.43 Million.