Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 9.29% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,353,431 Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.33. With the company’s per share price at $3.66 changed hands at $0.2 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.94 Million. ODT’s last price was a discount, traded about -1170.49% off its 52-week high of $46.5. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.8, which suggests the last value was 23.5% up since then. When we look at Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 653.64 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.41 Million.

Analysts gave the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Underweight, calculated at a mean rating of 3.2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended ODT as a Hold, none felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Odonate Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.33.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) trade information

Instantly ODT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 5.78%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $3.81- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 3.94% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.24%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT) is 0.09% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.42 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.5, meaning bulls need a downside of -4.37% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, ODT’s forecast low is $3 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +9.29% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -18.03% for it to hit the projected low.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (ODT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.52% of Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 87.74% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 90.94%. There are 140 institutions holding the Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Tang Capital Management, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 40.29% of the shares, roughly 15.51 Million ODT shares worth $53.06 Million.

Boxer Capital, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 14.56% or 5.61 Million shares worth $19.18 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Janus Henderson Global Life Sciences Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 936474 shares estimated at $17.98 Million under it, the former controlled 2.43% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 1.17% of the shares, roughly 449.65 Thousand shares worth around $8.63 Million.