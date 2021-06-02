Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,895,526 Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -1.24. With the company’s per share price at $3.31 changed hands at $0.19 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $33.17 Million. OBLN’s last price was a discount, traded about -225.38% off its 52-week high of $10.77. The share price had its 52-week low at $0.66, which suggests the last value was 80.06% up since then. When we look at Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 14.85 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended OBLN as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) trade information

Instantly OBLN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.09%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $4.38- on Tuesday, May 25 added 24.43% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.21%, with the 5-day performance at -0.15% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN) is 0.25% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 768.99 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 192.73 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.15, meaning bulls need an upside of 85.8% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, OBLN’s forecast low is $6.15 with $6.15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +85.8% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 85.8% for it to hit the projected low.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (OBLN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 30.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. earnings to increase by 68.3%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBLN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 3.23% of Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 31.7% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 32.76%. There are 24 institutions holding the Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. stock share, with Armistice Capital, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 10.98% of the shares, roughly 1.1 Million OBLN shares worth $3.1 Million.

Interwest Venture Management Co. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.79% or 380.22 Thousand shares worth $1.07 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

5 Stocks Under $10 That Are Poised to Take Off Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Investing in stocks under $10 could significantly increase the returns on your portfolio, especially if you pick the right stocks! Within this report you will find 5 top stocks that offer investors huge upside potential and the best bang for their buck. Add them to your watchlist before they take off! Get the Top 5 Stocks Now! Sponsored

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. With 68861 shares estimated at $103.29 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.69% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.51% of the shares, roughly 51.23 Thousand shares worth around $144.47 Thousand.