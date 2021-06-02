NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA): The most interesting shares today

In the latest trading session, 9,068,639 NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.37. With the company’s most recent per share price at $670.95 changing hands around $20.37 or 0.03% at last look, the market valuation stands at $420.19 Billion. NVDA’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.86% off its 52-week high of $676.75. The share price had its 52-week low at $347.1, which suggests the last value was 48.27% up since then. When we look at NVIDIA Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 12.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.41 Million.

Analysts gave the NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 41 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 5 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 5 recommended NVDA as a Hold, 30 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NVIDIA Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $4.11.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) trade information

Instantly NVDA is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 3.13%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $673.8 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.29%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) is 0.12% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 6.68 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.79 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $710.18, meaning bulls need an upside of 5.85% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, NVDA’s forecast low is $440 with $800.81 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +19.35% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -34.42% for it to hit the projected low.

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the NVIDIA Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +22.65% over the past 6 months, a 58.4% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 24.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for NVIDIA Corporation will rise +88.5%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 43.3% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 48.5% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 44.9%. The 2021 estimates are for NVIDIA Corporation earnings to increase by 52.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 26.84% per year.

NVDA Dividends

NVIDIA Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 17 – August 23, 2021. The 0.1% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.64. It is important to note, however, that the 0.1% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 0.32% per year.

NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.03% of NVIDIA Corporation shares while 67.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 70.59%. There are 3183 institutions holding the NVIDIA Corporation stock share, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.7% of the shares, roughly 47.99 Million NVDA shares worth $25.62 Billion.

FMR, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 7.3% or 45.45 Million shares worth $24.27 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. With 16575205 shares estimated at $8.66 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.66% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held about 1.99% of the shares, roughly 12.4 Million shares worth around $6.48 Billion.