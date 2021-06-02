NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 4,573,261 NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0.78. With the company’s per share price at $2.7 changed hands at -$0.36 or -0.12% during last session, the market valuation stood at $140.84 Million. NCNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -190% off its 52-week high of $7.83. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.64, which suggests the last value was 2.22% up since then. When we look at NuCana plc’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 238.06 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 229.97 Million.

Analysts gave the NuCana plc (NCNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NCNA as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NuCana plc’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$19.16.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) trade information

Although NCNA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -11.76%, the performance over the past five days has been red. The jump to weekly highs of $3.35- on Tuesday, May 25 added 19.4% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.4%, with the 5-day performance at -0.16% in the red. However, in the 30-day time frame, NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) is -0.38% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 329.19 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.43 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.36, meaning bulls need an upside of 320.74% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NCNA’s forecast low is $5.76 with $15.54 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +475.56% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 113.33% for it to hit the projected low.

NuCana plc (NCNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -36.2%. The 2021 estimates are for NuCana plc earnings to decrease by -22.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 0.41% of NuCana plc shares while 49.98% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 50.18%. There are 37 institutions holding the NuCana plc stock share, with Sofinnova Investments, Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 15.63% of the shares, roughly 8Million NCNA shares worth $39.92 Million.

Capital Research Global Investors holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 8.95% or 4.58 Million shares worth $22.86 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Smallcap World Fund and American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund. With 3664931 shares estimated at $16.46 Million under it, the former controlled 7.16% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Funds Insurance Ser-Asset Allocation Fund held about 5.82% of the shares, roughly 2.98 Million shares worth around $14.86 Million.