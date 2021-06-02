Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) Stock Could Reward Investors With a 53.2% Gain

In the last trading session, 1,001,110 Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.74. With the company’s per share price at $18.93 changed hands at $0.72 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.14 Billion. NOG’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.54% off its 52-week high of $19.41. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.35, which suggests the last value was 82.3% up since then. When we look at Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 786.02 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 951.32 Million.

Analysts gave the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NOG as a Hold, 9 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.65.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) trade information

Instantly NOG was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 3.95%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $19.41 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 2.47% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.16%, with the 5-day performance at 0.07% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG) is 0.31% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 4.76 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.01 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.1, meaning bulls need an upside of 11.46% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NOG’s forecast low is $16 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +53.2% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -15.48% for it to hit the projected low.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NOG) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +173.55% over the past 6 months, a 38.46% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will rise +225%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 41.2% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 12.2% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 33.1%. The 2021 estimates are for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. earnings to decrease by -978.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 5% per year.

NOG Dividends

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 05 – August 09, 2021. The 0.66% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.12. It is important to note, however, that the 0.66% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision.

Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE:NOG)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 21.55% of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. shares while 59.78% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 76.21%. There are 137 institutions holding the Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. stock share, with Capital World Investors the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.28% of the shares, roughly 4.39 Million NOG shares worth $53.09 Million.

Angelo, Gordon & Company, L.P. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.08% or 3.07 Million shares worth $37.06 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Series Small Cap Opportunities Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 1793346 shares estimated at $18.29 Million under it, the former controlled 2.97% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 2.83% of the shares, roughly 1.71 Million shares worth around $20.68 Million.