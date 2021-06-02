NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT): Why Investors Shouldn’t Ditch NEXT stock in 2021

In the last trading session, 1,143,727 NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.09. With the company’s per share price at $2.26 changed hands at $0.33 or 0.17% during last session, the market valuation stood at $276.18 Million. NEXT’s last price was a discount, traded about -126.11% off its 52-week high of $5.11. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.19, which suggests the last value was 47.35% up since then. When we look at NextDecade Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 330.18 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.05 Million.

Analysts gave the NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.7. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended NEXT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. NextDecade Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.06.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) trade information

Instantly NEXT was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 17.1%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $2.33- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 3% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.08%, with the 5-day performance at 0.18% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT) is 0.02% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.86 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.77 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.76, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.12% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEXT’s forecast low is $2 with $4 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +76.99% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -11.5% for it to hit the projected low.

NextDecade Corporation (NEXT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -30.5%. The 2021 estimates are for NextDecade Corporation earnings to increase by 45%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0.6% per year.

NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ:NEXT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.93% of NextDecade Corporation shares while 84.72% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 94.06%. There are 87 institutions holding the NextDecade Corporation stock share, with York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 44.47% of the shares, roughly 54.34 Million NEXT shares worth $145.08 Million.

Valinor Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 16% or 19.55 Million shares worth $52.2 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Dec 30, 2020 were Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 1519117 shares estimated at $3.17 Million under it, the former controlled 1.24% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 0.8% of the shares, roughly 972.15 Thousand shares worth around $2.03 Million.