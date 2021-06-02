Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) Stock: Performance and Outlook

In the last trading session, 1,516,613 Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched -0.42. With the company’s per share price at $16.7 changed hands at $3.09 or 0.23% during last session, the market valuation stood at $382.94 Million. NMRD’s last price was a discount, traded about -4.19% off its 52-week high of $17.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.12, which suggests the last value was 81.32% up since then. When we look at Nemaura Medical Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 460.16 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.82 Million.

Analysts gave the Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended NMRD as a Hold, 1 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Nemaura Medical Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) trade information

Instantly NMRD was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 22.7%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $17.40 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.02% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 3.43%, with the 5-day performance at 0.28% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD) is 2.48% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 1.47 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.81 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15, meaning bulls need a downside of -10.18% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NMRD’s forecast low is $15 with $15 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a -10.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -10.18% for it to hit the projected low.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NMRD) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -24.8%. The 2021 estimates are for Nemaura Medical Inc. earnings to increase by 18.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Nemaura Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 61.63% of Nemaura Medical Inc. shares while 4.76% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 12.42%. There are 45 institutions holding the Nemaura Medical Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 1.65% of the shares, roughly 378.57 Thousand NMRD shares worth $2.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.69% or 158.98 Thousand shares worth $1.21 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 175364 shares estimated at $1.34 Million under it, the former controlled 0.76% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.49% of the shares, roughly 111.49 Thousand shares worth around $420.31 Thousand.