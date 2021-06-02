Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR): Performance Review And Growth Outlook

In the last trading session, 4,076,978 Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.18. With the company’s per share price at $23.73 changed hands at $2.04 or 0.09% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.66 Billion. MUR’s last price was a discount, traded about -0.13% off its 52-week high of $23.76. The share price had its 52-week low at $7, which suggests the last value was 70.5% up since then. When we look at Murphy Oil Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 2.31 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.99 Million.

Analysts gave the Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.8. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 2 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 13 recommended MUR as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Murphy Oil Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.15.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) trade information

Instantly MUR was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 9.41%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $23.76 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.13% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.96%, with the 5-day performance at 0.08% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR) is 0.4% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.1 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 4.72 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.63, meaning bulls need a downside of -8.85% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MUR’s forecast low is $15 with $29 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +22.21% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -36.79% for it to hit the projected low.

Murphy Oil Corporation (MUR) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Murphy Oil Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +113.02% over the past 6 months, a 123.2% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.3%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Murphy Oil Corporation will rise +121.1%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 160% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 10.2% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 11 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $568Million. 11 analysts are of the opinion that Murphy Oil Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $546.6 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $395.43 Million and $421.87 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 43.6%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 29.6%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 10.5%. The 2021 estimates are for Murphy Oil Corporation earnings to increase by 124.8%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 13.98% per year.

MUR Dividends

Murphy Oil Corporation is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around August 04 – August 09, 2021. The 2.31% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.5. It is important to note, however, that the 2.31% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 4.56% per year.

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE:MUR)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 6.02% of Murphy Oil Corporation shares while 79.05% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 84.11%. There are 369 institutions holding the Murphy Oil Corporation stock share, with FMR, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.98% of the shares, roughly 21.59 Million MUR shares worth $354.32 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 9.24% or 14.27 Million shares worth $234.14 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Jan 30, 2021 were Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. With 11970003 shares estimated at $148.07 Million under it, the former controlled 7.75% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF held about 3.63% of the shares, roughly 5.61 Million shares worth around $92.05 Million.