Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA): The most interesting shares today

In the last trading session, 6,010,881 Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $184.66 changed hands at -$0.35 or 0% during last session, the market valuation stood at $74.15 Billion. MRNA’s last price was a discount, traded about -2.49% off its 52-week high of $189.26. The share price had its 52-week low at $54.21, which suggests the last value was 70.64% up since then. When we look at Moderna, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 7.71 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.31 Million.

Analysts gave the Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.6. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 6 recommended MRNA as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and 2 rated the stock as Underweight. Moderna, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $6.2.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) trade information

Although MRNA has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.19%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $186.6 on Friday, May 28 added 1.06% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.77%, with the 5-day performance at 0.12% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) is 0.03% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 11.95 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.28 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $174.38, meaning bulls need a downside of -5.57% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, MRNA’s forecast low is $83 with $231 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.09% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -55.05% for it to hit the projected low.

Moderna, Inc. (MRNA) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Moderna, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +45.37% over the past 6 months, a 1360.2% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 8.9%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Moderna, Inc. will rise +2100%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 1428.8% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 2202.1% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 10 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $4.41 Billion. 10 analysts are of the opinion that Moderna, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $5.6 Billion. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $66.35 Million and $77.51 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 6546%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 7125.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Moderna, Inc. earnings to decrease by -26.1%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 16.8% per year.

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 9.69% of Moderna, Inc. shares while 53.48% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 59.22%. There are 1067 institutions holding the Moderna, Inc. stock share, with Baillie Gifford and Company the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 11.29% of the shares, roughly 45.34 Million MRNA shares worth $5.94 Billion.

Blackrock Inc. holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 5.18% or 20.8 Million shares worth $2.72 Billion as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Feb 27, 2021 were Vanguard International Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. With 10949005 shares estimated at $1.7 Billion under it, the former controlled 2.73% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held about 2.22% of the shares, roughly 8.92 Million shares worth around $931.73 Million.