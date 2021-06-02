MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) – Analyst View Looks Different Today

In the last trading session, 1,045,161 MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $5.02 changed hands at $0.37 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $78.75 Million. YGMZ’s last price was a discount, traded about -1055.38% off its 52-week high of $58. The share price had its 52-week low at $3.66, which suggests the last value was 27.09% up since then. When we look at MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 228.4 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 981.55 Million.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) trade information

Instantly YGMZ was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.96%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $5.24- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 4.2% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.51%, with the 5-day performance at 0.17% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) is 0.07% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 292.87 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 0.3 days.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (YGMZ) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited earnings to decrease by -42.5%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 74.25% of MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited shares while 0.75% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 2.92%. There are 7 institutions holding the MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited stock share, with Virtu Financial LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 0.29% of the shares, roughly 35.91 Thousand YGMZ shares worth $164.85 Thousand.

Citadel Advisors LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.22% or 27.53 Thousand shares worth $126.36 Thousand as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. With 10287 shares estimated at $47.22 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.08% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund held about 0.05% of the shares, roughly 5.62 Thousand shares worth around $25.81 Thousand.