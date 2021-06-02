Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) Stock Forecast for 2021: Bullish Signs Point to $18 per Share

In the latest trading session, 1,252,411 Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 2.61. With the company’s most recent per share price at $14.31 changing hands around $0.55 or 0.04% at last look, the market valuation stands at $3.49 Billion. MGY’s current price is a discount, trading about -0.63% off its 52-week high of $14.4. The share price had its 52-week low at $4.09, which suggests the last value was 71.42% up since then. When we look at Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.88 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.02 Million.

Analysts gave the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2.4. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 4 recommended MGY as a Hold, 8 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be $0.34.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) trade information

Instantly MGY is in green as seen in intraday trades today. With action 4%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $14.40 on Wednesday, Jun 02 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 1.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.22% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY) is 0.27% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 14.53 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.19 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $14.83, meaning bulls need an upside of 3.63% from its recent market value. According to analyst projections, MGY’s forecast low is $13 with $18 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +25.79% upsurge from its latest level, while the stock would need to tank -9.15% for it to hit the projected low.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (MGY) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +96.57% over the past 6 months, a 6850% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of -1%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation will rise +525%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 516.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 68.5% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 9 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $218.66 Million. 9 analysts are of the opinion that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $235.04 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $82.84 Million and $126.44 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 164%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 85.9%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation earnings to increase by 7400%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 46.69% per year.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE:MGY)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 5.87% of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation shares while 104.66% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 111.19%. There are 275 institutions holding the Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation stock share, with EnerVest Limited the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 16.81% of the shares, roughly 29.5 Million MGY shares worth $338.7 Million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 10.54% or 18.51 Million shares worth $212.45 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund. With 4471423 shares estimated at $51.33 Million under it, the former controlled 2.55% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held about 2.48% of the shares, roughly 4.35 Million shares worth around $52.5 Million.