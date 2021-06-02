Let’s Jump into the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 2,389,073 Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 3.2. With the company’s per share price at $8.92 changed hands at $0.55 or 0.07% during last session, the market valuation stood at $1.68 Billion. PTEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -9.19% off its 52-week high of $9.74. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.38, which suggests the last value was 73.32% up since then. When we look at Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.29 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.06 Million.

Analysts gave the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Hold, calculated at a mean rating of 2.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that 2 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 7 recommended PTEN as a Hold, 5 felt it is a Buy and 1 rated the stock as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.52.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 6.57%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $8.97- on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.56% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.7%, with the 5-day performance at 0.06% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 0.32% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 15.57 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 7.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.07, meaning bulls need a downside of -9.53% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PTEN’s forecast low is $4.5 with $12 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +34.53% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -49.55% for it to hit the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. share is performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +91.83% over the past 6 months, a 6.91% in annual growth rate that is considerably higher than the industry average of 6.2%. Moreover, analysts have looked to higher expectations by upgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will rise +3.7%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit 21.7% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 4.4% up from the last financial year.

Consensus estimates given by 8 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $292.85 Million. 8 analysts are of the opinion that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $323.61 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $250.38 Million and $196.1 Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a growth in its current quarter sales, forecast at 17%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 65%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of -16.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. earnings to decrease by -103.9%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. is expected to release its next quarterly earnings report around July 21 – July 26, 2021. The 0.96% annual yield figure for the share gives it an annual dividend of 0.08. It is important to note, however, that the 0.96% dividend yield ratio should serve as a guide only, as you should also take into consideration many other aspects of a company’s operations and fundamentals before making any investment decision. During the past 5 years, the average dividend yield was 1.5% per year.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 4.11% of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. shares while 95.46% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 99.56%. There are 300 institutions holding the Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 17.48% of the shares, roughly 32.94 Million PTEN shares worth $234.89 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.13% or 20.97 Million shares worth $149.53 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund. With 12527032 shares estimated at $89.32 Million under it, the former controlled 6.65% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Undiscovered Managers Behavioral Value Fund held about 3.79% of the shares, roughly 7.15 Million shares worth around $50.95 Million.