Let’s Jump into the PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,077,362 PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $40.36 changed hands at -$0.29 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $3.37 Billion. PD’s last price was a discount, traded about -44.6% off its 52-week high of $58.36. The share price had its 52-week low at $23, which suggests the last value was 43.01% up since then. When we look at PagerDuty, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.35 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.44 Million.

Analysts gave the PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 1.9. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 3 recommended PD as a Hold, 7 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. PagerDuty, Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.09.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) trade information

Although PD has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.71%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $42.37 on Friday, May 28 added 4.74% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.03%, with the 5-day performance at 0.09% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) is -0.05% down. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 9.44 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 6.56 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 22.65% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, PD’s forecast low is $35 with $59 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +46.18% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank -13.28% for it to hit the projected low.

PagerDuty, Inc. (PD) estimates and forecasts

Data shows that the PagerDuty, Inc. share is not performing relatively much better than most of its peers within the same industry. As can be gleaned from the statistics, the company’s share value shot +18.05% over the past 6 months, a -66.67% in annual growth rate that is considerably lower than the industry average of -0.7%. But despite this, analysts have looked to lower expectations by downgrading its fiscal year 2021 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict current quarter revenue for PagerDuty, Inc. will drop -125%, while the growth in revenue is estimated to hit -125% for the next quarter. Year-over-year growth is forecast to reach 25.4% up from the last financial year.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for PagerDuty, Inc. earnings to decrease by -12.7%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 30% per year.

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 14.04% of PagerDuty, Inc. shares while 87.42% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 101.69%. There are 284 institutions holding the PagerDuty, Inc. stock share, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 13.9% of the shares, roughly 11.61 Million PD shares worth $467.17 Million.

ARK Investment Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 11.95% or 9.98 Million shares worth $401.6 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Apr 29, 2021 were ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. With 6167865 shares estimated at $261.89 Million under it, the former controlled 7.38% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held about 4.87% of the shares, roughly 4.07 Million shares worth around $169.86 Million.