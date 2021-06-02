Let’s Jump into the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,052,425 Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $1.32 changed hands at $0.05 or 0.04% during last session, the market valuation stood at $218.15 Million. NEPT’s last price was a discount, traded about -172.73% off its 52-week high of $3.6. The share price had its 52-week low at $1.06, which suggests the last value was 19.7% up since then. When we look at Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 1.19 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.84 Million.

Analysts gave the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Overweight, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended NEPT as a Hold, 2 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.02.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT) trade information

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.66, meaning bulls need an upside of 101.52% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, NEPT’s forecast low is $1.97 with $3.2 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +142.42% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 49.24% for it to hit the projected low.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:NEPT)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 10.13% of Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. shares while 14.77% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 16.43%. There are 62 institutions holding the Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. stock share, with Perceptive Advisors Llc the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 7.76% of the shares, roughly 12.85 Million NEPT shares worth $16.83 Million.

Penserra Capital Management LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 0.85% or 1.4 Million shares worth $1.84 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Amplify Seymour Cannabis ETF and Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF. With 1404920 shares estimated at $1.84 Million under it, the former controlled 0.85% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Spinnaker ETF Tr-Cannabis ETF held about 0.79% of the shares, roughly 1.31 Million shares worth around $2.07 Million.