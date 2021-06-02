Let’s Jump into the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 1,626,803 Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $3.36 changed hands at $0.18 or 0.06% during last session, the market valuation stood at $50.03 Million. HCDI’s last price was a discount, traded about -148.87% off its 52-week high of $8.362. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.62, which suggests the last value was 22.02% up since then. When we look at Harbor Custom Development, Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 241.56 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 552.96 Million.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (HCDI) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for Harbor Custom Development, Inc. earnings to decrease by 0%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Harbor Custom Development, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCDI)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 23.08% of Harbor Custom Development, Inc. shares while 11.55% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 15.02%. There are 21 institutions holding the Harbor Custom Development, Inc. stock share, with Intellectus Partners, LLC the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 2.24% of the shares, roughly 333.85 Thousand HCDI shares worth $1.06 Million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 2.2% or 327.54 Thousand shares worth $1.04 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. With 32549 shares estimated at $103.18 Thousand under it, the former controlled 0.22% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held about 0.08% of the shares, roughly 11.3 Thousand shares worth around $49.27 Thousand.