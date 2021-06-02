Let’s Jump into the Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Forecast

In the last trading session, 3,245,980 Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 1.35. With the company’s per share price at $4.22 changed hands at -$0.04 or -0.01% during last session, the market valuation stood at $938.7 Million. AGEN’s last price was a discount, traded about -41% off its 52-week high of $5.95. The share price had its 52-week low at $2.5, which suggests the last value was 40.76% up since then. When we look at Agenus Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 3.74 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.29 Million.

Analysts gave the Agenus Inc. (AGEN) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 1.3. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further none assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, none recommended AGEN as a Hold, 3 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. Agenus Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.24.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) trade information

Although AGEN has turned red as seen at the end of in last trading. With action -0.94%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $4.45- on Friday, May 28 added 5.17% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date upside of 0.33%, with the 5-day performance at 0.05% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) is 0.37% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 27.31 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 5.16 days.

The consensus price target for the stock as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.5, meaning bulls need an upside of 77.73% from its current market value. According to analyst projections, AGEN’s forecast low is $7 with $8 as the target high. To hit the forecast high, the stock’s price needs a +89.57% upsurge from its current level, while the stock would need to tank 65.88% for it to hit the projected low.

Agenus Inc. (AGEN) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates given by 3 financial analysts project the company’s revenue in the current quarter to hit an average of $20.41 Million. 3 analysts are of the opinion that Agenus Inc.’s revenue for the quarter ending September 01, 2021 will be $15.93 Million. The company’s revenue for the corresponding quarters a year ago was $26.95 Million and $14Million respectively. According to analysts, the company will likely register a drop in its current quarter sales, forecast at -24.3%. The estimates for the next quarter sales put growth at 13.8%.

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 1.4%. The 2021 estimates are for Agenus Inc. earnings to decrease by -31.4%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at 0% per year.

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 13.38% of Agenus Inc. shares while 52.47% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 60.57%. There are 197 institutions holding the Agenus Inc. stock share, with Blackrock Inc. the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 6.41% of the shares, roughly 14.25 Million AGEN shares worth $38.77 Million.

RTW Investments LP holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 6.19% or 13.78 Million shares worth $37.47 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. With 9610863 shares estimated at $26.14 Million under it, the former controlled 4.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held about 1.76% of the shares, roughly 3.92 Million shares worth around $10.67 Million.