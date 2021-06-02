Is XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) Stock an Instant Disaster or an Incredible Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 21,234,464 XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) shares changed hands as the company’s beta touched 0. With the company’s per share price at $34.6 changed hands at $2.47 or 0.08% during last session, the market valuation stood at $27.77 Billion. XPEV’s last price was a discount, traded about -115.29% off its 52-week high of $74.49. The share price had its 52-week low at $17.11, which suggests the last value was 50.55% up since then. When we look at XPeng Inc.’s average trading volume, we note the 10-day average is 16.14 Million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.47 Million.

Analysts gave the XPeng Inc. (XPEV) stock a consensus recommendation rating of Buy, calculated at a mean rating of 2. If we narrow down to specifics, the data shows that none out of 15 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, with a further 1 assigning it an Overweight rating. Of the remaining, 2 recommended XPEV as a Hold, 12 felt it is a Buy and none rated the stock as Underweight. XPeng Inc.’s EPS for the current quarter is expected to be -$0.2.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) trade information

Instantly XPEV was in green as seen at the end of in last trading. With action 7.69%, the performance over the past five days has been green. The jump to weekly highs of $34.77 on Tuesday, Jun 01 added 0.49% to the stock’s daily price. The company’s shares are showing year-to-date downside of -0.19%, with the 5-day performance at 0.19% in the green. However, in the 30-day time frame, XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV) is 0.16% up. Looking at the short shares, we see there were 24.63 Million shares sold at short interest cover period of 1.41 days.

XPeng Inc. (XPEV) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-on-year earnings, data shows that the past 5-year has an earnings growth rate of 0%. The 2021 estimates are for XPeng Inc. earnings to decrease by -101%, but the outlook for the next 5-year period is at -5.11% per year.

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)’s Major holders

If we look at who the major shareholders are, we find that insiders hold 8.93% of XPeng Inc. shares while 34.18% of the shares are in the hands of institutional holders. The share float percentage for the stock currently stands at 37.53%. There are 391 institutions holding the XPeng Inc. stock share, with Primavera Capital Management Ltd the top institutional holder. As of Mar 30, 2021, the company held 3.52% of the shares, roughly 17.53 Million XPEV shares worth $640.16 Million.

Coatue Management, LLC holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares, with 3.28% or 16.34 Million shares worth $596.56 Million as of Mar 30, 2021.

Among Mutual Funds, the top two as of Mar 30, 2021 were New World Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. With 6576913 shares estimated at $240.12 Million under it, the former controlled 1.32% of total outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio held about 0.57% of the shares, roughly 2.83 Million shares worth around $121.36 Million.